Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.