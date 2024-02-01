CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

CorVel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $235.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91. CorVel has a 12 month low of $170.64 and a 12 month high of $255.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brandon O'brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,084,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,392,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

