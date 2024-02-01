CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

