Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Centrica Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Centrica has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

