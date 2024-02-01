Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Centrica Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Centrica has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.61.
About Centrica
