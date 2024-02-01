ASD Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04859562 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,215,345.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

