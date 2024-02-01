Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $88.90

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.90, but opened at $86.26. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 46,061 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

