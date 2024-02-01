Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

