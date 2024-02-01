China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.25.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

