CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 727,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CEVA by 64.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CEVA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. CEVA’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

