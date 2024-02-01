abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of API stock opened at GBX 54.24 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -238.70 and a beta of 0.35. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.15 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.86).
About abrdn Property Income Trust
