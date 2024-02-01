VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Plans $0.12 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
