Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 4th.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
