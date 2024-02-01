First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

