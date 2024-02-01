Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Cencora has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Cencora stock opened at $232.68 on Thursday. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $235.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $5,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,027,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

