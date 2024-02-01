abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

