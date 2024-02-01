abrdn plc Sells 24,695 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Envista were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 524,622 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Envista stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

