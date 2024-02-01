abrdn plc Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 112,733 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

