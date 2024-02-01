International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 448.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

