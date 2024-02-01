abrdn plc Has $16.23 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

