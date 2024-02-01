abrdn plc Sells 3,890 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

AON opened at $298.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average of $320.29. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.