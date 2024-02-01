abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

