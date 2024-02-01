abrdn plc Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,498,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 860.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

