Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

