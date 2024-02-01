Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

