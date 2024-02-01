Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.4 %

SIRI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

