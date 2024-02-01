Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OHI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

