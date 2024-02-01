Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.41

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.41 and last traded at $131.75, with a volume of 248541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

