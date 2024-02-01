National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.91. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,739,617 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.