John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 12,359 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.67.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $660.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.