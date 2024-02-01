iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 19,813 shares.The stock last traded at $67.05 and had previously closed at $67.09.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

