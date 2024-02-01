SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 73,771 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $56.21.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $646.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

