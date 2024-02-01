Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,289,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

