Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

