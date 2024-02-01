MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
