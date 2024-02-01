Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

