Prom Price Hits $6.62 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Prom has a market cap of $120.74 million and $2.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00015740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.59 or 0.99951373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00185376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.56873915 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,212,357.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

