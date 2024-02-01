Fei USD Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $48,352.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,010.59 or 0.99951373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00185376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95901866 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $48,359.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

