Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 145,120 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

