Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,604 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

