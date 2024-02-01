Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Transocean shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 3,660,290 shares trading hands.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

