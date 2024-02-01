Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreases By 6.6%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $58,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

