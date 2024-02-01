Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 2,005 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 2,005 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $19,328.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,395.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $3,383.94.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

