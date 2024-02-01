Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after buying an additional 561,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after buying an additional 387,379 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

