Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DVAX stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $723,750. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

