SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.38.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riposte Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.