First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

