F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$12.40-12.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.400-12.640 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet raised F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

FFIV stock opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,510. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in F5 by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in F5 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

