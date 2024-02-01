Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.54 million. Calix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Calix stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after buying an additional 388,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

