Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calix Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CALX opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Get Calix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 51.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 388,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.