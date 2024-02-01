PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
