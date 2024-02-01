PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

